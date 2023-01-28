Skip to main content
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bothell 44, Glacier Peak 40

Burlington-Edison 47, Squalicum 33

Columbia River 53, R.A. Long 28

Entiat 60, Cascade (Leavenworth) 9

Evergreen Lutheran 48, Three Rivers Christian School 26

Hermiston, Ore. 66, Pasco 36

Kamiakin 61, Kennewick 35

Kennedy 49, Bainbridge 42

La Conner 81, Skyview 77

Lakeside (Seattle) 71, Seattle Prep 37

Lynden Christian 53, Ferndale 38

Mount Vernon 66, Lakewood 61

Naselle 61, Winlock 34

Nathan Hale 37, Ingraham 28

Neah Bay 60, Port Angeles 41

Pe Ell 71, Wishkah Valley 16

Richland 60, Chiawana 39

Ridgefield 49, Hudson's Bay 42

Taholah 54, North Beach 19

Vashon Island 40, Bear Creek School 30

Walla Walla 60, Southridge 35

West Seattle 43, Eastside Catholic 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press