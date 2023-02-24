Santa Clara 91, Pepperdine 82

Lewis 4-12 4-6 14, Porter 5-9 0-0 11, Basham 3-6 1-1 7, Mallette 5-11 0-0 10, Mitchell 6-11 0-0 14, Moore 3-7 0-0 7, Zidek 4-5 5-6 15, Pitre 2-4 0-0 4, Gassama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 10-13 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason