San Jose St. 84, Wyoming 64

Barnhart 2-3 0-0 5, Oden 4-8 2-4 12, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Maldonado 13-19 6-6 34, Reynolds 0-1 1-2 1, Wenzel 0-5 2-2 2, Dusell 2-9 0-0 6, Powell 1-2 2-2 4, E.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 0-0 0-0 0, Kyman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-16 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason