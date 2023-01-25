San Jose St. 82, Air Force 52

Becker 1-6 2-2 5, Petraitis 3-7 2-3 8, Heidbreder 4-7 0-0 9, Mills 1-4 0-0 3, Taylor 2-6 2-2 6, Green 2-6 2-2 6, Vander Zwaag 4-7 2-2 11, McCreary 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, C.Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, J.Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Boylan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 10-11 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason