San Diego St. 85, Utah St. 75

Funk 8-13 2-3 22, Dorius 1-2 0-0 2, Ashworth 3-10 0-0 8, Bairstow 7-16 1-2 18, Shulga 3-9 0-0 8, Akin 6-7 3-5 15, Hamoda 0-2 0-0 0, Eytle-Rock 0-1 0-0 0, Zapala 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-61 6-10 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason