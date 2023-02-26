San Diego St. 73, New Mexico 71

K.Johnson 4-7 0-0 9, Mensah 3-3 0-0 6, Bradley 5-15 0-0 11, Butler 4-11 0-0 10, Trammell 6-15 2-4 18, Parrish 3-5 0-0 7, Arop 3-7 0-0 6, Seiko 1-4 0-0 2, LeDee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-70 2-4 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason