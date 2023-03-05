San Diego St. 67, Wyoming 50

Oden 7-15 1-2 17, Thompson 1-6 0-0 2, Dusell 5-9 2-2 16, Maldonado 1-11 1-3 3, Wenzel 2-6 0-0 6, Foster 1-3 0-0 2, Powell 1-3 2-2 4, Barnhart 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 6-9 50.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason