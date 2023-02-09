San Diego St. 63, Utah St. 61

K.Johnson 2-6 2-4 6, Mensah 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 7-10 2-4 18, Butler 2-12 0-0 4, Trammell 2-5 0-1 5, Arop 2-7 0-0 4, LeDee 5-9 4-4 14, Parrish 5-10 0-0 12, Seiko 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 8-13 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason