San Diego-Arizona Runs

Padres first. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to left center field. Juan Soto singles to right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Manny Machado reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Juan Soto to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. out at third. Xander Bogaerts walks. Manny Machado to second. Juan Soto to third. Jake Cronenworth out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Alek Thomas. Juan Soto scores. Matt Carpenter doubles to deep center field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Manny Machado scores. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Trent Grisham walks. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Matt Carpenter to third. Austin Nola strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 3, Diamondbacks 0.