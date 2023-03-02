Skip to main content Turn off refresh
San Antonio 110, Indiana 99

Hield 12-17 1-1 27, Nesmith 0-4 0-0 0, Turner 5-12 3-4 14, Hill 3-4 0-0 7, Nembhard 0-8 4-4 4, Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Nwora 4-10 1-1 10, Mathurin 3-6 0-0 7, Duarte 8-14 0-0 18, McConnell 5-9 0-1 10. Totals 41-90 9-11 99.

SAN ANTONIO (110)

Bates-Diop 3-7 4-5 10, Sochan 11-26 0-0 22, Collins 7-11 2-2 18, Branham 4-10 0-0 8, Graham 5-10 3-3 18, Barlow 0-0 0-0 0, McDermott 0-3 0-0 0, Bassey 3-4 0-1 6, Vassell 8-15 0-0 18, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Wesley 3-6 1-2 8. Totals 45-98 10-13 110.

Indiana 29 25 16 29 99
San Antonio 21 31 31 27 110

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-23 (Duarte 2-3, Hield 2-3, Hill 1-2, Mathurin 1-2, Nwora 1-4, Turner 1-4, Nesmith 0-2, Nembhard 0-3), San Antonio 10-32 (Graham 5-10, Collins 2-4, Vassell 2-7, Wesley 1-1, Jones 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-2, Branham 0-2, McDermott 0-2, Sochan 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 40 (Duarte 9), San Antonio 50 (Sochan 13). Assists_Indiana 22 (McConnell 5), San Antonio 31 (Collins, Jones 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, San Antonio 14. A_14,617 (18,581)

