San Antonio 110, Indiana 99

Hield 12-17 1-1 27, Nesmith 0-4 0-0 0, Turner 5-12 3-4 14, Hill 3-4 0-0 7, Nembhard 0-8 4-4 4, Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Nwora 4-10 1-1 10, Mathurin 3-6 0-0 7, Duarte 8-14 0-0 18, McConnell 5-9 0-1 10. Totals 41-90 9-11 99.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason