Sam Houston St. 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 65

Ezeagu 6-7 0-2 12, Huefner 5-10 2-2 13, Grant 6-12 1-2 16, May 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 3-6 0-0 7, Wilkerson 4-11 2-2 12, Ikpe 2-2 0-0 4, Nicholas 1-1 0-0 2, Scroggins 0-1 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-50 6-10 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason