Sam Houston St. 64, Stephen F. Austin 59, OT

Ezeagu 6-6 0-0 12, Huefner 1-8 0-0 2, Grant 4-15 0-0 9, May 3-6 0-0 7, Powers 2-10 9-9 14, Nicholas 4-8 4-8 15, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 3, Wrzeszcz 0-4 0-0 0, Ikpe 1-2 0-0 2, Scroggins 0-1 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 13-17 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason