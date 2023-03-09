Sam Houston St. 64, Cal Baptist 51

Ta.Armstrong 3-9 3-5 10, Nottage 2-6 3-4 7, Tchoukuiengo 2-5 2-2 7, Washington 1-4 0-0 3, Battin 0-5 0-0 0, Tr.Armstrong 2-11 0-0 6, Goodrick 3-3 2-5 8, Quintana 3-9 0-0 8, Wade 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-53 10-16 51.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason