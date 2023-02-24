Saint Mary's (Cal.) 83, Pacific 52

Avdalovic 0-2 2-2 2, Odum 2-9 2-4 7, Williams 1-4 2-2 5, Boone 1-5 0-0 2, Martindale 3-6 2-2 9, Ivy-Curry 3-7 4-4 11, Outlaw 2-4 2-2 6, Beard 3-3 0-0 6, Denson 0-1 2-2 2, Freeman 0-2 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 18-20 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason