Saint Mary's (Cal.) 81, Portland 64

Bowen 1-4 0-0 3, Saxen 1-6 2-3 4, Johnson 11-18 8-9 34, Mahaney 4-9 0-0 10, Ducas 6-14 0-0 18, Jefferson 3-5 0-0 8, Wessels 1-3 0-0 2, Marciulionis 1-4 0-0 2, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 10-12 81.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason