Saint Mary's (Cal.) 63, VCU 51

DeLoach 0-2 1-2 1, Johns 3-7 0-1 7, Baldwin 6-11 0-0 13, Kern 2-2 1-2 5, Nunn 3-10 3-4 9, Shriver 2-6 0-0 6, Watkins 1-3 4-4 7, Jackson 1-7 1-3 3, Fermin 0-0 0-0 0, Lawal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 10-16 51.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason