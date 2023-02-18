Sacramento St. 70, Idaho St. 65

Nagle 2-3 0-1 5, Parker 2-3 0-0 5, Mackenzie 3-9 1-1 7, Smellie 0-5 0-0 0, Tomley 6-15 0-0 16, Arington 4-9 3-3 11, Carr 1-3 3-3 6, Lee 7-10 1-2 15, Burgin 0-1 0-0 0, Hansen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 8-10 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason