Sacramento St. 67, Montana 48

Bannan 3-6 0-0 6, Di.Thomas 1-6 2-2 4, Martin 5-8 0-0 14, Moody 5-12 0-0 12, Whitney 1-4 0-0 2, Oke 1-2 1-1 3, Vazquez 1-5 0-0 2, Nap 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-48 4-5 48.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason