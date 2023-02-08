Sacramento 130, Houston 128

Barnes 5-10 5-5 16, Murray 4-8 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-15 6-7 22, Fox 11-23 9-10 31, Huerter 2-7 2-2 7, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Metu 4-4 0-0 8, Mitchell 3-4 2-2 9, Davis 4-7 0-0 10, Monk 5-11 4-4 17. Totals 46-91 28-30 130.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason