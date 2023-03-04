Sacramento 128, L.A. Clippers 127

Batum 4-6 0-0 11, George 8-16 10-10 28, Plumlee 5-7 3-5 13, Gordon 8-13 2-3 21, Westbrook 12-16 2-5 27, Covington 6-11 0-0 15, Coffey 0-3 0-2 0, Mann 3-6 0-0 8, Hyland 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 47-87 19-27 127.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason