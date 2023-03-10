Sacramento 122, N.Y. Knicks 117

Barrett 9-23 6-10 25, Randle 8-22 5-9 23, Robinson 4-6 1-2 9, Brunson 6-12 4-5 19, Grimes 7-13 1-1 19, Toppin 2-7 0-0 5, Hartenstein 2-2 1-2 5, Hart 3-4 2-2 9, McBride 0-1 0-0 0, Quickley 1-11 0-0 3. Totals 42-101 20-31 117.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason