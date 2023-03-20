S. Utah 81, Rice 79

Fiedler 9-12 4-4 22, Evee 9-20 6-9 25, Mason 3-14 0-0 8, Olivari 4-23 4-5 14, Sheffield 2-7 0-0 6, Lieppert 0-1 0-0 0, Akuchie 1-1 0-0 2, M.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Huseinovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-81 14-18 79.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason