Rice 85, FIU 78

Fiedler 6-8 2-5 14, Evee 7-15 6-7 24, Mason 3-8 0-0 7, Olivari 10-19 2-4 28, Sheffield 1-5 0-0 3, Lieppert 1-1 0-0 3, Huseinovic 1-4 0-0 3, Akuchie 1-1 1-2 3, M.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 11-18 85.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason