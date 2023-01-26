Rice 65, Charlotte 63

Milicic 4-6 0-0 10, Khalifa 5-11 1-1 13, Gipson 2-3 0-0 5, Patterson 8-11 0-0 18, Threadgill 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 4-9 0-0 8, Graves 2-4 1-2 5, Aldrich 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 2-3 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason