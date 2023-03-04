Quinnipiac 88, Marist 76

Nweke 3-8 0-0 6, Otieno 2-3 1-2 5, Balanc 7-11 2-3 21, Jones 7-14 4-5 21, Williams 5-8 0-0 14, Kortright 5-10 2-3 13, Reyes 0-1 0-0 0, Chenery 0-2 0-0 0, Riggins 4-4 0-0 8, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 9-13 88.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason