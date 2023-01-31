Quinnipiac 72, Marist 66

Cooley 2-4 0-0 6, Ingo 2-4 0-0 4, Gardner 7-16 1-4 17, Harris 3-8 0-0 8, Brickner 6-10 2-2 14, Daughtry 1-2 1-2 4, Salton 2-5 0-0 4, Farris 2-8 0-0 5, Belton 1-1 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 4-8 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason