PURDUE FORT WAYNE 78, GREEN BAY 61

FG FT Reb
FORT WAYNE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kpedi 26 4-5 1-2 2-6 0 4 9
Planutis 27 4-8 2-2 1-6 3 1 14
Billups 19 2-6 0-0 0-0 2 2 5
Chong Qui 20 1-4 0-0 0-0 3 1 2
Godfrey 29 11-16 3-4 0-5 1 0 29
Roberts 29 3-10 2-5 0-3 4 0 8
Morton-Robertson 26 1-4 0-0 0-7 5 2 2
Mulder 14 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Peterson 6 1-1 1-2 0-0 0 0 3
R.Dunton 4 1-1 1-2 0-0 0 0 4
Totals 200 29-57 10-17 4-29 18 12 78

Percentages: FG .509, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Godfrey 4-7, Planutis 4-8, R.Dunton 1-1, Billups 1-5, Roberts 0-1, Chong Qui 0-2, Morton-Robertson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Billups, Roberts).

Turnovers: 11 (Godfrey 4, Chong Qui 2, Kpedi 2, Morton-Robertson, Mulder, Roberts).

Steals: 10 (Godfrey 3, Kpedi 2, Morton-Robertson 2, Roberts 2, Billups).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GREEN BAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cummings 35 4-14 2-3 1-8 3 4 10
Meyer 12 0-1 1-2 0-2 2 1 1
Jenkins 26 2-4 2-2 1-2 2 1 8
Tucker 37 8-13 1-3 2-5 1 1 19
Zeigler 27 3-7 2-2 0-1 1 3 10
Heffner 22 0-7 2-2 2-6 0 0 2
Wade 22 1-4 0-0 0-4 4 5 3
Blake 8 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 6
Rose 6 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Z.Short 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Totals 200 21-57 10-14 6-29 13 17 61
Percentages: FG .368, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Blake 2-2, Jenkins 2-4, Zeigler 2-5, Tucker 2-7, Wade 1-3, Meyer 0-1, Rose 0-2, Heffner 0-3, Cummings 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Heffner, Rose, Z.Short).

Turnovers: 13 (Zeigler 4, Tucker 3, Heffner 2, Blake, Cummings, Jenkins, Meyer).

Steals: 3 (Jenkins, Tucker, Zeigler).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fort Wayne 35 43 78
Green Bay 29 32 61

A_1,361 (4,018).

Written By