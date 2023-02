HONOLULU (AP) — Zyon Pullin scored 24 points, Lachlan Olbrich added a double-double and UC Riverside turned back Hawaii 54-52 on Thursday night.

Pullin made 11 of 19 shots from the floor and added six rebounds and three steals for the Highlanders (20-10, 13-5 Big West Conference), who have won four straight. Olbrich finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.