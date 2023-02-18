Prairie View 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71

Greene 4-10 0-0 9, Plet 3-3 0-0 6, Doss 4-14 7-9 15, Curry 2-5 0-0 6, Ware 1-5 4-4 6, Milton 4-11 3-4 12, Reinhart 3-6 0-0 9, B.Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 25-60 14-17 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason