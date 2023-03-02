Portland 92, San Diego 74

Lynch 1-4 2-2 4, Earlington 5-11 2-6 15, McKinney 0-0 1-2 1, Sisoho Jawara 3-7 0-0 8, Townsend 5-11 0-0 10, Dahlke 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 4-10 3-3 12, Williams 5-9 5-8 15, Jamerson 1-1 0-1 2, Beniwal 3-4 0-0 7, Muncey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 13-22 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason