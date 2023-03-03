Poole scores 34, Warriors charge back again, beat Clippers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 34 points, Klay Thompson had 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used another big second-half surge to rally past the Los Angeles Clippers 115-91 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.
Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and hit from deep to beat the buzzer that ended the second quarter, putting the cold-shooting Clippers ahead 56-45 at halftime. But Los Angeles finished just 9 of 43 on 3-pointers — missing 18 of 19 to begin the second half.