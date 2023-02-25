Pittsburgh 99, Syracuse 82

Williams 8-15 3-6 24, Edwards 5-11 7-8 17, Girard 6-12 4-5 19, Mintz 6-9 3-5 16, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Copeland 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Hima 0-1 0-0 0, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 17-24 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason