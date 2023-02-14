Pittsburgh 77, Boston College 58

McGlockton 2-9 1-2 5, Post 2-9 2-2 7, Ashton-Langford 3-8 0-0 7, Zackery 4-12 2-2 11, Aligbe 0-4 0-0 0, Kelley 2-4 0-0 6, Madsen 5-10 0-0 14, Bickerstaff 0-0 2-2 2, Penha 3-6 0-1 6, Mighty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 7-9 58.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason