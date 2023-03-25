Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Washington 0 0 3 \u2014 3 Pittsburgh 0 2 2 \u2014 4 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Poehling 6 (Heinen), 10:10. 2, Pittsburgh, Ruhwedel 1 (Granlund, Zucker), 12:17. Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 32 (Rakell), 0:27 (pp). 4, Washington, Wilson 9 (Kuznetsov), 5:19. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 42 (Strome, Carlson), 13:18 (pp). 6, Washington, Strome 18 (Aube-Kubel, Sheary), 17:16. 7, Pittsburgh, Malkin 25, 18:40. Shots on Goal_Washington 9-14-11_34. Pittsburgh 14-15-12_41. Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 4. Goalies_Washington, Kuemper 21-23-5 (40 shots-36 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 14-15-4 (34-31). A_18,456 (18,387). T_2:36. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Galloway.