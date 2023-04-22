Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 100

Craig 4-7 0-0 8, Durant 9-17 10-11 31, Ayton 7-13 1-4 15, Booker 10-21 7-8 30, Paul 8-17 0-0 19, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Biyombo 1-2 1-2 3, Okogie 2-4 2-2 6, Shamet 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-84 21-27 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason