Phoenix 106, Boston 94

Craig 1-3 0-0 2, Saric 5-13 0-0 14, Ayton 7-13 0-1 14, Bridges 9-20 7-7 25, Paul 6-15 2-3 15, Wainright 3-11 0-0 9, D.Lee 3-8 2-2 11, Landale 4-8 1-1 9, S.Lee 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 41-95 12-14 106.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason