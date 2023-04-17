Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84

Finney-Smith 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 11-19 1-2 28, Claxton 0-2 0-0 0, Bridges 6-15 7-9 21, Dinwiddie 5-14 1-3 12, O'Neale 2-11 0-0 6, J.Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Curry 3-8 2-3 9. Totals 30-80 11-17 84.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason