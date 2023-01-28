Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 0

Philadelphia 1 1 2 \u2014 4 Winnipeg 0 0 0 \u2014 0 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Cates 8 (Frost, Tippett), 15:15. Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Bellows 1 (Cates, Ristolainen), 11:53. Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Tippett 14 (York, Ristolainen), 3:11. 4, Philadelphia, DeAngelo 9 (Laughton), 6:48. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-12-6_33. Winnipeg 16-7-17_40. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 15-14-8 (40 shots-40 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 23-15-1 (30-26). A_14,476 (15,321). T_2:28. Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Trent Knorr.