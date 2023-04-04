Philadelphia 103, Boston 101

Tatum 7-20 3-5 19, Williams 4-7 0-0 10, Horford 4-12 0-0 11, Smart 7-15 1-3 17, White 9-18 4-4 26, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 0-1 0-0 0, Brogdon 7-16 2-4 18. Totals 38-91 10-16 101.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason