Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97

T.Harris 6-13 1-1 15, Tucker 1-3 1-2 3, Embiid 5-13 4-5 14, Harden 8-15 2-3 21, Maxey 10-17 0-0 25, Niang 2-4 0-0 5, Reed 1-4 0-0 2, McDaniels 2-5 0-0 4, Melton 5-8 1-2 13. Totals 40-82 9-13 102.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason