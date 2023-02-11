Philadelphia 101, Brooklyn 98

T.Harris 1-9 0-0 3, Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Embiid 12-18 12-13 37, Harden 9-20 9-9 29, Melton 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 2-5 0-0 5, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 2-4 0-0 5, Milton 1-2 4-4 6, Maxey 4-11 4-4 12. Totals 33-75 29-30 101.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason