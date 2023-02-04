Pepperdine 94, Portland 93, 2OT

Nduka 1-2 0-0 2, Sjolund 6-13 3-3 16, Wood 1-6 6-8 9, Gorosito 1-3 0-0 3, Robertson 10-24 14-18 35, Meadows 6-12 6-7 19, Applewhite 2-3 0-1 5, Perry 0-2 1-2 1, Vucinic 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 28-66 31-40 93.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason