Penn St. 76, No. 17 Texas A&M 59

Njie 4-4 0-0 8, Funk 8-11 3-3 27, Pickett 7-18 4-5 19, Wynter 1-2 0-0 2, Lundy 3-11 2-3 10, Dread 2-2 0-0 6, Mahaffey 1-4 0-0 2, Clary 1-3 0-0 2, Henn 0-0 0-0 0, Jam.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 9-11 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason