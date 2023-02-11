Penn 80, Harvard 72

Spinoso 8-13 0-0 16, Martz 4-8 2-2 12, Dingle 6-13 9-9 25, Monroe 2-7 5-6 9, Slajchert 0-5 2-2 2, Smith 3-6 5-7 12, Laczkowski 2-3 0-0 4, Lorca-Lloyd 0-1 0-0 0, Charles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 23-26 80.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason