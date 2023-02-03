Penn 74, Columbia 65

Bedri 2-8 1-2 7, Odunowo 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 6-14 3-4 18, De La Rosa 1-11 4-4 7, McLean 9-16 0-0 19, Noland 0-2 3-4 3, Tavroff 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Robledo 0-2 2-2 2, Stankard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 13-16 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason