Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter.
Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union.