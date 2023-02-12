Pacific 99, San Diego 94

Jamerson 0-1 0-0 0, Dahlke 1-3 0-0 3, Earlington 7-18 0-0 15, McKinney 5-10 4-4 14, Turner 6-10 3-4 16, Townsend 12-19 3-3 34, Lynch 4-6 2-3 12, Beniwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 12-14 94.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason