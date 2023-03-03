Pacific 84, Pepperdine 71

Lewis 6-13 3-4 16, Porter 5-10 1-2 12, Basham 3-4 4-5 10, Mallette 3-8 0-0 7, Mitchell 4-8 0-0 9, Moore 3-5 0-0 7, Zidek 4-9 2-2 10, Pitre 0-0 0-0 0, Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 10-13 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason