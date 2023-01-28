Oregon 78, California 73

VanSlooten 8-15 4-4 20, Kyei 5-6 1-2 11, Gray 1-7 10-10 12, Paopao 5-10 1-2 13, Rogers 8-15 1-3 18, Hosendove 0-0 0-0 0, Hanson 2-7 0-0 4, Hurst 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 17-21 78
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason