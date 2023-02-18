Oklahoma St. 92, Texas Tech 80, 3OT

Collins 4-8 2-4 10, Alnatas 12-24 2-2 28, Chastain 7-13 2-3 17, Keys 5-10 3-3 16, Milton 2-6 1-5 5, Garzon 2-7 4-6 9, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, De Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, Asi 2-4 2-2 7, Totals 34-72 16-25 92
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason